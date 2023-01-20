News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bradford City's Mark Hughes says he has no concerns about new signings bedding in quickly

With six players signed already this January and Bradford City manager Mark Hughes not totally closing the door on more, it has been another transfer window of churn at Valley Parade.

By Stuart Rayner
5 hours ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 11:06pm

But Hughes expects his additions will get up to speed pretty quickly – and admits he needs them to.

The Bantams host Carlisle United, two points above them in League Two, on Saturday.

Hide Ad

City are only alongside them in the play-off places on goal difference and their main aim remains automatic promotion, which is six off with a game in hand.

Most Popular
RELAXED: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes
Hide Ad

Tolaji Bola and Adam Clayton, signed from Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers respectively, are likely to make debuts, as Thierry Nevers and Dara Costelloe did last week. Ciaran Kelly and Matt Derbyshire are awaiting theirs after joining from Ireland and India.

It is a big turnaround, but not one Hughes is worried about.

Hide Ad

"I don't think it will take very long at all," he said. "They're good players and I feel they'll enhance the group almost immediately. We've seen that in training.

"If I felt there would be a real period we had to wait to get them up to speed, it wouldn't have made sense to do it because we're arguably in the home straight now, ticking games off to the end of the season.

Hide Ad

"We haven't got a window where we can allow them to integrate and develop slowly, we've got to get them up to speed quickly.

"Whenever you bring a new player in it's a slight risk because you're never quite sure how they will react to a new group it's a lot easier if they're good players.

Hide Ad

"It can cause problems if there's a slight doubt about their ability to mkae a difference but I think all the players we've brought in will enhance us."

On left-back Bola, who is on loan until the end of the season, Hughes said: "Tolaji's a good player, he's really dynamic, always on the front foot, quick and aggressive in his defending with good technical ability and deliveries.

Hide Ad

"It was probably the one area we didn't improve in the summer.

"Liam (Ridehalgh) hasn't had a lot of training with the group yet so Tolaji's probably a little bit ahead. But he hasn't played a lot of 90 minutes, so it might be both are used."

League Two