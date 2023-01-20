With six players signed already this January and Bradford City manager Mark Hughes not totally closing the door on more, it has been another transfer window of churn at Valley Parade.

But Hughes expects his additions will get up to speed pretty quickly – and admits he needs them to.

The Bantams host Carlisle United, two points above them in League Two, on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

City are only alongside them in the play-off places on goal difference and their main aim remains automatic promotion, which is six off with a game in hand.

RELAXED: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tolaji Bola and Adam Clayton, signed from Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers respectively, are likely to make debuts, as Thierry Nevers and Dara Costelloe did last week. Ciaran Kelly and Matt Derbyshire are awaiting theirs after joining from Ireland and India.

It is a big turnaround, but not one Hughes is worried about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think it will take very long at all," he said. "They're good players and I feel they'll enhance the group almost immediately. We've seen that in training.

"If I felt there would be a real period we had to wait to get them up to speed, it wouldn't have made sense to do it because we're arguably in the home straight now, ticking games off to the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven't got a window where we can allow them to integrate and develop slowly, we've got to get them up to speed quickly.

"Whenever you bring a new player in it's a slight risk because you're never quite sure how they will react to a new group it's a lot easier if they're good players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It can cause problems if there's a slight doubt about their ability to mkae a difference but I think all the players we've brought in will enhance us."

On left-back Bola, who is on loan until the end of the season, Hughes said: "Tolaji's a good player, he's really dynamic, always on the front foot, quick and aggressive in his defending with good technical ability and deliveries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was probably the one area we didn't improve in the summer.