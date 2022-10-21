Bradford City's Mark Hughes says managerial carnage reflects badly on decision-makers
Mark Hughes says it is "a sad indictment of the powers that be" that he is already in the top ten longest-serving League Two managers despite not having been in his job eight months.
Hughes takes Bradford City to Grimsby Town on Saturday for his 32nd match as their manager, and 601st in all.
Doncaster Rovers became the latest League Two club to change this week, swapping Gary McSheffrey for Danny Schofield, himself sacked by Championship Huddersfield Town in September. Across the leagues, 42 managers have left jobs this season.
“It does seem to be quite prevalent at the moment,” said Hughes, sacked by Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Southampton.
“If you get off to a good start (to the season), that just calms everybody down. If you’re struggling for results, people think it’s going to be the norm for the season.
“I’ve lost a number of jobs as a consequence of having poor starts. Anything you’ve done in the past doesn’t resonate.
“But we all sign up to it, we all realise that’s what happens.”
Bradford have hardly been models of stability with 22 managers since Paul Jewell took them into the Premier League in 1999.
Although not in the automatic promotion places – three points back with a game in hand on Northampton Town – Hughes has imbued confidence and will expect a reaction to Tuesday’s 4-0 Football League Trophy defeat at Burton Albion.
Abo Eisa returned from injury and could feature.