Bradford City's Mark Hughes says managerial carnage reflects badly on decision-makers

Hughes takes Bradford City to Grimsby Town on Saturday for his 32nd match as their manager, and 601st in all.

“It does seem to be quite prevalent at the moment,” said Hughes, sacked by Manchester City, Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Southampton.

“If you get off to a good start (to the season), that just calms everybody down. If you’re struggling for results, people think it’s going to be the norm for the season.

“I’ve lost a number of jobs as a consequence of having poor starts. Anything you’ve done in the past doesn’t resonate.

“But we all sign up to it, we all realise that’s what happens.”

Bradford have hardly been models of stability with 22 managers since Paul Jewell took them into the Premier League in 1999.

VETERAN MANAGER: Bradford City's Mark Hughes

Although not in the automatic promotion places – three points back with a game in hand on Northampton Town – Hughes has imbued confidence and will expect a reaction to Tuesday’s 4-0 Football League Trophy defeat at Burton Albion.