Unusual reason for Bradford City and Harrogate Town's lunchtime kick-off in FA Cup first round

The demands of television and occasionally the police often see fixtures shifted away from their traditional 3pm Saturday slot.

But although the all-Yorkshire first-round tie has not been chosen as one of the five matches to be shown live on various BBC and ITV platforms over the long weekend, it will kick off at 12.30pm.

That is because with the Valley Parade game being played on November 5, it was decided there would not be enough medical provisions – including ambulances – in the traditional slot.

DERBY DAY: Action from last season's League Two game between Harrogate Town and Bradford City last season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armchair viewers will not be able to stream the match over the internet.

The Owls’ game at home to Morecambe will be played on November 4.

The winners of each tie receives £41,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad