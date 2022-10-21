Unusual reason for Bradford City and Harrogate Town's lunchtime kick-off in FA Cup first round
The kick-off time for the FA Cup Yorkshire derby between between Bradford City and Harrogate Town has been moved because of Bonfire Night.
The demands of television and occasionally the police often see fixtures shifted away from their traditional 3pm Saturday slot.
But although the all-Yorkshire first-round tie has not been chosen as one of the five matches to be shown live on various BBC and ITV platforms over the long weekend, it will kick off at 12.30pm.
That is because with the Valley Parade game being played on November 5, it was decided there would not be enough medical provisions – including ambulances – in the traditional slot.
Most Popular
Armchair viewers will not be able to stream the match over the internet.
York City and Halifax Town have reached the first round, which also features League Two Doncaster Roves, whilst Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley play all-League One ties.
The Owls’ game at home to Morecambe will be played on November 4.
The winners of each tie receives £41,000.
Should the Bradford versus Harrogate game be level after 90 minutes, the teams will replay at Wetherby Road on November 15 (7.45pm).