Bradford City's most valuable players - where Jake Young, Jamie Walker, Tyler Smith and more rank

The 2023/24 season has been rather eventful for Bradford City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 14th Feb 2024, 14:34 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 14:39 GMT

It started with Mark Hughes at the helm, having led the Bantams into the League Two play-offs last term. There was hope Bradford would return rejuvenated and ready for another promotion push but their start was uninspiring.

He was axed and the reins were temporarily given to midfielder Kevin McDonald before Graham Alexander was selected as the permanent successor.

It has not been smooth sailing under Alexander but back-to-back wins in the last week have sparked hope of a play-off push.

A number of players in Alexander’s squad divide opinion, with some loved more than others by the Valley Parade faithful. In the modern game, however, it is not just on-pitch contributions that matter.

It is of considerable importance how much money a player can command in the transfer market. With that in mind, here are the most valuable players in the Bradford City squad according to Transfermarkt, excluding loanees.

1. Bradford City's most valuable players

Value: €75,000

2. 21. Matt Derbyshire

Value: €75,000 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Value: €100,000

3. 20. Bobby Pointon

Value: €100,000 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Value: €100,000

4. 19. Calum Kavanagh

Value: €100,000 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

