It started with Mark Hughes at the helm, having led the Bantams into the League Two play-offs last term. There was hope Bradford would return rejuvenated and ready for another promotion push but their start was uninspiring.

It has not been smooth sailing under Alexander but back-to-back wins in the last week have sparked hope of a play-off push.

A number of players in Alexander’s squad divide opinion, with some loved more than others by the Valley Parade faithful. In the modern game, however, it is not just on-pitch contributions that matter.

It is of considerable importance how much money a player can command in the transfer market. With that in mind, here are the most valuable players in the Bradford City squad according to Transfermarkt, excluding loanees.