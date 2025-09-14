Bradford City's northern powerhouse beats Huddersfield Town's northern football on Bobby Pointon's day - final word

IN late May, Kevin Nagle spoke gushingly about the 'Northern football' that Lee Grant would usher in at Huddersfield Town.

On derby day, the Northern powerhouse came from Bradford City, with a local lad in Bobby Pointon at the wheel.

The young Bradfordian, having the time of his life, was clutching the match ball as he left late on Saturday afternoon.

After officially scoring City’s first two goals, Low Moor’s finest claimed that video replays showed that he got a faint touch to the hosts’ third, which was his and not Josh Neufville’s. Over to the EFL’s dubious goals panel.

STAR MAN: Bradford City's Bobby Pointon proved a big difference between the Bantams and derby visitors Huddersfield Town, as the hosts ran out deserved winners at Valley parade. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Pointon was just one year old on the previous occasion that his hometown club beat Town at BD8 in March 2005.

His first experience of it as a player carried on his dream year. He will remember September 13, 2025 forever and a day and so will his mates, both the City and Town supporting ones among a record modern-day Valley Parade crowd of 24,075.

City manager Graham Alexander said: “Bobby’s a Bradford boy, born and bred; he’d heard about that game, but never played in it.

"To play in your first one and potentially get a hat-trick, he’s just writing his own story all the time."

Bradford City's Bobby Pointon races away to celebrate the hosts' third goal against Huddersfield Town - with the Bantams player claiming to have got the final touch to lay claim to the match-ball and a memorable hat-trick for his hometown club. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

On his magical day, the man himself commented: "One of my good mates is a Town fan and he was there and I knew.

"He sent me his ticket before the game and was sat at the front (of the away stand).

"I ‘shushed’ him with my first one (goal) and ran past him on the second one, staring at him and he was giving me loads of stick. It was funny, to be fair.

"I didn't want to give him it on the third one, so I went the other way and felt a bit sorry for him. Me and Scotty (Scott Dyer - analyst) watched it back and we slowed it down and zoomed right in and it's come off me."

Bradford City captain Max Power congratulates Pointon on his memorable afternoon. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Notwithstanding the conjecture about City’s third goal, there was nothing dubious about the merit of their cherished triumph.

Huddersfield’s decision-making and defending was certainly dodgy in the key passage of the game in first-half stoppage-time which nailed this derby’s outcome, courtesy of two quickfire home goals.

None of Town’s backline covered themselves in glory with the left-hand side of their defence being badly exposed in particular throughout the first half.

The concession of three goals before the break mirrored events in Blackpool on August 16. For it to happen once in early season can be classed as misfortune. Twice is carelessness.

Disappointed Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant claps Terriers supporters after the final whistle at Valley Parade. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Factor in two goals being shipped during the opening half of Town’s previous away game at Barnsley and it indicates a worrying trend.

Lee Grant, fittingly dressed in a grey jumper on a grey day for Huddersfield, said as much afterwards.

Numbers bear out his concern. In the second-half ‘table’, Town are top, while in the first, they are 23rd. They have scored three goals in the first half of league games so far in 25-26 and conceded eight; the joint-worst record in the division.

Is it concentration, a lack of communication, a combination of both or something else? Grant will work overtime to find the answers. From within.

He said: "In every single moment, you must carry the same energy and intensity. All the moments around their three goals, there wasn't enough. We have to discover why that's happening.

"I have to look at myself before I look at any individuals. That will always be the case.”

Town were actually the better side prior to Pointon's opener. Ryan Ledson went close and Joe Taylor's shot, which looped off Aden Baldwin, clipped the crossbar.

City soon got on message and their opener was wonderfully created; starting off with a glorious raking crossfield pass from Baldwin which hit the sweet spot and drew claps from Alexander.

A gorgeous flick from Antoni Sarcevic who showed his big-game credentials found Neufville. He touched onto Will Swan, who set up Pointon for an easy finish.

Town dozed as they did for the second and Pointon couldn't believe his luck again, nipping in unchecked at the back post to slide in. With the visitors in bits, a third arrived.

The goal that the outstanding Swan deserved nearly arrived when he rattled the crossbar in the second half. Town's defence were flustered by him all game.

That Town scored the sole goal after the break, a close-range effort from debutant Zepiqueno Redmond soon after coming on, was no consolation at all for Grant. He paid no attention to events on the restart and said as much. You understood why.

After copping a bloody nose seven days earlier at Doncaster according to their captain, City smacked a derby rival on the hooter this time around. Their biggest rival in 25-26.

Bradford City: Walker; Pennington, Baldwin (Halliday 76), Touray, Neuville, Pattison (Leigh 30), Power, T Wright; Sarcevic (Kelly 93), Pointon (Cook 93); Swan (Powell 76). Unused substitutes: Hilton, Lapslie.

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Sorensen, Low, Wallace, Roughan; Ledson, Kane (Kasumu 64); Harness (Radulovic 56), Castledine (Redmond 76), Roosken (Alves HT), Taylor (May 56). Unused substitutes: Litherland, Feeney.