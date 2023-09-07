The early stages of the League Two campaign have been eventful.

Notts County have raced out of the blocks, using the momentum of their promotion from the National League to make a quick ascent to fourth tier summit.

It has not been quite as plain-sailing for fellow newcomers Wrexham, who have won two of their opening six games.

In Yorkshire, Doncaster Rovers have endured a difficult start and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Bradford City and Harrogate Town have not thrived either and occupy 15th and 19th respectively.

But what will the League Two table look like at the end of the season?

The BetVictor supercomputer has made a prediction using its Python-based match simulator.

1 . League Two table predicted Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . 24. Doncaster Rovers Average points: 35 Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 23. Forest Green Rovers Average points: 38 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images Photo Sales