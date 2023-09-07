All Sections
Bradford City's predicted League Two finish compared to MK Dons, Stockport County and Wrexham - gallery

The early stages of the League Two campaign have been eventful.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:38 BST

Notts County have raced out of the blocks, using the momentum of their promotion from the National League to make a quick ascent to fourth tier summit.

It has not been quite as plain-sailing for fellow newcomers Wrexham, who have won two of their opening six games.

In Yorkshire, Doncaster Rovers have endured a difficult start and are rooted to the bottom of the table.

Bradford City and Harrogate Town have not thrived either and occupy 15th and 19th respectively.

But what will the League Two table look like at the end of the season?

The BetVictor supercomputer has made a prediction using its Python-based match simulator.

Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look.

League Two table predicted

Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look.

Average points: 35

24. Doncaster Rovers

Average points: 35

Average points: 38

23. Forest Green Rovers

Average points: 38

Average points: 50

22. Sutton United

Average points: 50

