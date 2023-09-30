All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look.Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look.
Here is how a supercomputer expects the League Two table to look.

Bradford City's predicted League Two finish compared to Wrexham, Notts County and Stockport County - gallery

The current League Two campaign is already shaping up to be an intriguing one.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 30th Sep 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST

There is no shortage of ambitious clubs in the fourth tier, with vast swathes of the division having an eye on a play-off push at the very least.

Some, such as Notts County and Mansfield Town, have flown out of the traps.

Others, like Bradford City, have taken time to hit their stride.

The BetVictor supercomputer has predicted what the table will look like when the end of the season arrives, using a Python-based match simulator.

Here is how it expects the table to look.

Average points: 40

1. 24. Forest Green Rovers

Average points: 40 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average points: 45

2. 23. Sutton United

Average points: 45 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average points: 47

3. 22. Doncaster Rovers

Average points: 47 Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Average points: 54

4. 21. Tranmere Rovers

Average points: 54 Photo: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoWrexhamNotts CountyMansfield TownBetVictor