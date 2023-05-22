Bradford City's race is run as Carlisle United possess the legs and minds to prevail again in Cumbria

N A COUNTY which has produced several fell running legends, Bradford City's season stumbled off course at the penultimate gradient.

Legs and minds became heavy and weary in the late spring sun in Cumbria - and it was Carlisle United who possessed the stamina and focus with the Wembley arch in sight.

The season was on the line for these two northern rivals as the minutes started to elapse in extra time. Both clubs delivered atmospheres to savour - but only one now has the chance to make the final climb at the home of football.

In the battle between the side who boasted the best goals against record on their travels in the regular league campaign in City and a Carlisle side whose goalscoring numbers on home terrain were bettered only by Stevenage, you sensed something had to give and it did.

Carlisle United’s John-Kymani Gordon and Bradford City rival Brad Halliday challenge for the ball in the incident which led to the hosts first goal at Brunton Park. It was credited as an own goal. Picture: Will Matthews/PA Wire.

City conceded two preventable goals in the extra half hour and Carlisle's opener was also cheap as well. It helps explain why Bradford's season is over.

What was particularly galling was that, on an afternoon when nerves were increasingly palpable, the Bantams chiselled their way back into the game when Matt Derbyshire's strike in the first thirty seconds of the second period of extra time brought the tie level again at 2-2.

Just when edginess was seeping into home ranks, City gave too much space to Carlisle assist king Owen Moxon on the left. Ben Barclay got between Romoney Crichlow and Matty Platt and headed past a poorly positioned Harry Lewis.

It proved the final act of a roller-coaster extra half hour - some are cagey, but this wasn't.

In a quirk of fate, Barclay is ineligible for the final against parent club Stockport. But Carlisle are still quids in thanks to him.

It had to be Carlisle where City's race ended as well. This was their tenth game without a win in all competitions at Brunton Park with the run stretching back to August 1985 - the club's first game after the Valley Parade fire disaster.

Bantams followers would be forgiven for rooting for United in the final - just to avoid another trip to the border city next season.

For the time being, City must lick their wounds. They weren't at their best on Saturday and ultimately could not quibble with the result.

But when the dust settles, it is important to remember that despite not achieving the stated aim of promotion, they can look back on incremental progress.

Certainly after three previous sub-standard seasons when they finished 14th, 15th and 9th respectively.

There remains key work to be done - and they will need some fresh options on the flanks, more especially given the departure of Scott Banks and more energy in their spine to challenge again. But there is some hope amid the disappointment.

A banner in the Warwick Road End said 'Be just and fear not' and Carlisle followed that missive in the first half. After a passive opening at BD8, they showed a lot more intent this time around with John-Kymani Gordon causing problems with his pace up front.

A subplot to the day was his joust for supremacy with Banks, with both Crystal Palace players nearing the end of their loan spells.

Gordon unnerved City's backline and first announced himself when his curling low shot struck the post, with Lewis getting a faint touch.

The warning was not heeded.

Probing play by Joel Senior saw him drive in from the right before backheeling the ball to Moxon.

His deflected shot was parried unconvincingly by Lewis. Gordon was on the loose ball in a flash and amid the ensuing panic, Brad Halliday got the final touch into his own net as he and his Carlisle rival slid in.

City did immediately go close with Banks' header nodded onto the post by Jamie Walker; Tomas Holy grasping Banks's follow-up.

But most of the action was at the other end, with Lewis making a brilliant reaction save to keep Moxon's drive moments after Garner struck the post from close in.

Carlisle's energy levels dipped past the hour before they later found their second wind. Few chances arrived on the restart and it took extra time to open things up again.

City would err first. Sam Stubbs put the ball out for a corner instead of punting the ball upfield. Moxon's centre was only half-cleared and ex-Bantams loanee Callum Guy saw his bobbling half-volley creep into the net in front of the Waterworks End, full of home supporters for the first time since 2008.

That was the year when another West Yorkshire side in Leeds progressed into a play-off final in Cumbria and here City found their own salvation.

Derbyshire started and finished a move taken on by Banks and the visitors were back in business, briefly.

The exhausted Banks eventually had to make way and among his team-mates, minds would switch off one last fatal time, sadly.

Carlisle United: Holy; Barclay, Huntington, Whelan (Robinson 119); Senior (Gibson 90), Guy, Moxon, Armer; McCalmont (Patrick 70); Gordon (Charters 70), Garner (Edmondson 65). Substitutes unused: Dennis, Kelly.

Bradford City: Lewis; Halliday, Crichlow, Stubbs, Ridehalgh; Clayton (Osadebe 69), Gilliead (East 69), Smallwood; Banks (Platt 108), Walker (Derbyshire 100), Cook. Substitutes unused: Doyle, Pereira, Nevers.