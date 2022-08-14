Bradford City's Ryan Sparks says 'abhorrent' flare incident shows disregard for club's history

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HISTORY: The memorial to victims of the Bradford City Fire Disaster at Valley Parade

During the Valley Parade game, which saw the Bantams record their first League Two victory of the campaign, a flare was thrown from the upper section of The Kop, causing injury to a spectator.

READ MORE:.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club is reviewing CCTV footage and asking for witnesses. It is promising an indefinite suspension from all Bradford City fixtures for the culprit, and anyone connected to the incident, or trying to conceal it.

“Given our history, and what many of our supporters have been through together, it was utterly sickening to see a pyrotechnic deployed inside Valley Parade," said chief executive Ryan Sparks.

“After what our club has experienced, it is abhorrent to think one of our own supporters would show such a disregard for our history, and such disrespect to fellow supporters.

“Yesterday’s events will have no doubt affected a number of people who were made to witness them. For that, on behalf of the football club, I would like to apologise.

“It is incredibly disappointing to be discussing this kind of behaviour so early into the new season, given the statement issued recently concerning misconduct on matchday and its implications - both in terms of the club’s finances and reputation.

“When we find those responsible, they will face the strongest-possible action, and we urge anyone with information to step forward and assist with our investigations.”

Flares have become an increasingly regular sight at English football matches, to the point that they were commonplace in matches last season despite it being illegal to take them into grounds.

As a result, the authorities have promised stricter action this season, putting Bradford under threat of sanctions for the incident.