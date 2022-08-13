League Two results: Bradford City pick up first victory as Harrogate Town are held and Doncaster Rovers claim late point

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford City 2-0 Newport County

Bradford claimed their first league win of the season at the third attempt after beating 10-man Newport 2-0 at Valley Parade.

Mark Hughes’ side made a positive start with chances for Lee Angol and Scott Banks before taking a sixth-minute lead with a 25-yard strike from captain Richie Smallwood that flew into the top corner.

DELIGHT: For Mark Hughes as Bradford City defeated Newport County. Picture: PA Wire.

Newport’s problems mounted as injuries to Aaron Wildig and Robbie Willmott forced the visitors into two changes in the first 35 minutes.

Omar Bogle headed wide for the Exiles but Bradford could have gone further in front.

Angol prodded past the post when put through by Banks and the on-loan Crystal Palace winger then screwed a shot into the side-netting.

Things went for bad to worse for Newport in first-half stoppage time when Declan Drysdale was sent off for a professional foul on Andy Cook on the edge of the area.

Doncaster’s Ro-Shaun Williams celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Sky Bet League Two match at Cherry Red Records Stadium. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire.

Bradford made the man advantage count with a second goal after 53 minutes as Harry Chapman raced into the box and his early shot squirmed through Nick Townsend’s grasp and over the line.

AFC Wimbledon 2-2 Doncaster Rovers

Ro-Shaun Williams’ first career goal snatched an unlikely 2-2 draw for Doncaster at AFC Wimbledon in a dramatic finale at Plough Lane.

A double by Brentford loanee Nathan Young-Coombes – his first two senior goals – looked certain to have won the match for the Dons, only for Rovers to somehow extend their unbeaten start to the League Two season.

Lee Tomlin almost opened the scoring for Doncaster with a superb free-kick that was matched by a Dons goalkeeper Nik Tzanev’s save.

It took until the 76th minute for the Dons to finally break through when substitute Young-Coombes managed to bundle the ball over the line after Josh Davison’s header from Lee Brown’s cross hit the post.

Young-Coombes then doubled his tally by flicking in Ayoub Assal’s cross to seemingly seal the points for the Dons, but a thumping hit by Tommy Rowe after 87 minutes gave Donny a lifeline.

And there was enough time left for them to snatch a point as Williams rose to head in Adam Clayton’s flicked-on corner four minutes into added time.

Harrogate Town 0-0 Crawley Town

Crawley have failed to score during their opening three league contests for the first time as an EFL outfit following a goalless draw at Harrogate.

But the Red Devils did pick up their first point of the campaign and created the better opportunities against a subdued Sulphurites side.

In a cagey first half, chances were at a premium, but home keeper Pete Jameson did well to race out of his goal and thwart Kwesi Appiah.

Crawley’s Travis Johnson also reacted sharply to deny Jaheim Headley a tap-in after Corey Addai had parried Luke Armstrong’s shot.

After the break, Jameson made an excellent flying save to deny on-loan Arsenal defender Mazeed Ogungbo, while James Tilley’s looping header clipped the top of the hosts’ crossbar.

Substitute James Balagizi also blazed over with the goal at his mercy, but Jack Muldoon might have snatched an ill-deserved victory for Harrogate at the death when he broke clear only to drag his shot across the face of goal.