No-one is better prepared or more experienced to assist him in that particular regard than Mark Hughes.

When it comes to talk of strikers, Hughes's reputation precedes him. The Welshman was one of the best centre-forwards of his generation, whether that be in the colours of Manchester United or Wales.

In his coaching career, Hughes has cultivated a reputation of being a 'players' manager'. A straight down-the-line honest individual who gets the best out of his players by shrewd cajolement rather than ranting and raving.

Vadaine Oliver. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

If anyone can help Oliver get off and running at City, it is surely Hughes, whose players have spoken glowingly about his impact on the training ground consistently.

On learning off Hughes, Oliver commented: "One hundred per cent. He has achieved everything in the game and you would be an idiot not to try and pick his brains and try and get little bits to add to your game.

"At the end of the day, you are always trying to get better and do better as a player and he is a perfect kind of manager to learn off and 'sponge off'.”

A conscientious individual, Oliver is also a confident one and don't expect his mindset to have been affected by his run so far this season.

The Yorkshireman, who started his career at Sheffield Wednesday, added: "I can bring a lot to the team and as long as I get service, I know I will score goals.