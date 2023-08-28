Bradford City's weekend attendance compared to League Two rivals Notts County, Swindon Town, MK Dons and more
Fans were treated to another pulsating weekend of League Two action over the weekend.
Doncaster Rovers’ winless streak continued but there were celebrations elsewhere in Yorkshire, as both Bradford City and Harrogate Town picked up wins.
The Bantams edged past Crewe Alexandra, while Harrogate defeated 10-man Morecambe with goals from Luke Armstrong and George Thomson.
But which League Two fixture was the most well-attended?
Here are all the fourth tier attendances from the weekend.
