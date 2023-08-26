Doncaster Rovers remain winless in League Two but Grant McCann was pleased with his side’s performance against Milton Keynes Dons.

Luke Molyneux’s second-half goal proved to be a mere consolation as first-half goals from Daniel Harvie and Warren O’Hora proved to be enough for the hosts to secure a 2-1 win.

Doncaster are rooted to the bottom of the table having not won any of their first five league games, but McCann saw positives despite the result not going his side’s way.

Speaking after the game, he said: “I thought we were the better team today – simple as that. They took the two mistakes we gifted them and scored. We didn’t capitalise on the opportunities we had.

Doncaster Rovers remain winless in League Two this season. Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

“Last week, we showed nothing to get back into the game against Notts County, today we had a real identity about us and hopefully that’s us turning the corner and that we can start moving in the right direction.

“I don’t like losing games, of course I don’t, but when I see a team that shows a good performance, then I’m happy.

“We’re not going to win every single game and we need to start winning in the league, of course, but in terms of the performance, it was good. The result was obviously not so good.”

Attention will temporarily divert away from the league for Doncaster, who are set to host Premier League outfit Everton in the Carabao Cup.

The clash with the Toffees was booked by Doncaster’s surprise win over Hull City in the previous round, which remains their only victory of the current campaign.