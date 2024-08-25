EVERYONE loves a good comeback story.

There was a magnificent one played out at Sheffield Wednesday last season. And just a few weeks into the new campaign, a Leeds United player could well be providing another.

Step forward Brenden Aaronson, who left the Hillsborough pitch to cheers from the travelling hordes in the West Stand when he came off late on in Leeds' impressive 2-0 victory at their Yorkshire rivals on Friday night which got their season up and running.

Aaronson received a decidedly mixed reception when he came on as a substitute in United's Elland Road opener with Portsmouth.

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson celebrates putting the visitors in front at Sheffield Wednesday.

It proved a bittersweet occasion with a glaring miss following in the immediate aftermath of his stoppage-time leveller.

One of a number of players who triggered relegation clauses in their contract to head elsewhere last season, there was scepticism in some quarters about Aaronson's commitment ahead of 2024-25. The past few weeks have hopefully provided an answer.

The US international, who scored United's first goal against the Owls, said: “It was tough at first coming back, with a lot of nerves and I was unsure at moments.

“But I couldn't have asked (any better) for the reception I got (at Hillsborough). The guys in the team have been really good.

“I know it's going to be tough at first, but I think with my mindset and mentality, I am going to do the best I can and I think they know it too.”

For Wednesday, meanwhile, it was a 'smell the coffee' sort of evening after the exhilaration of their opening-day home victory over Plymouth Argyle. A heavy defeat at Sunderland, coupled with a chastening night against Leeds, has provided food for thought, with head coach Danny Rohl looking visibly concerned when speaking to the press after this latest setback.

Rohl, whose side return to action in the EFL Cup at Grimsby Town on Tuesday, commented: “We played a team who were very close to the Premier League – against a team who were very close to League One (last season).

“Even if they lost some players, they (Leeds) are still a good team and they will still play for the promotion.

“This is a bit of a new situation for this group as now we change some players and they have to grow and fight together and now you learn a lot about characters in the changing room and how they act, work and handle some disappointing moments in this process. It is a process.”

Rohl's compatriot Daniel Farke was handed a cathartic moment as Leeds – close to completing the loan signing of Spurs midfielder Manor Soloman – made light of a hard start to the season, exacerbated by the £40m sale of Georginio Rutter.

Farke commented: “It is difficult. You know how emotional this club is. We spoke about no other clubs winning more points in 2024 and since the summer break, we have started with two draws.

“At Leeds United, we are always over the moon or too down and always fearful and panicking and that is what this club is all about.

“We have to stay level and I am just happy for the players.

“At this emotional club, people panic, but we are not panicking. We are fully convinced of what we were doing. We definitely need a few additions for sure, but if we do this, it's a good part. But I am pleased for the lads.”