Brighton & Hove Albion 'weighing up a £25m move' for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams but Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest also 'keen'

Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly weighing up a £25m move for Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:51 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 09:52 BST

The USA international has been the subject of intense speculation since Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, with numerous clubs said to be interested. A combative presence in midfield, Adams was a shining light in a dismal 2022/23 campaign at Elland Road.

According to Mail Online, Brighton are weighing up a move for the midfielder but could face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Adams only joined Leeds last summer, reuniting with his former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch. However, Marsch would go on to be just one of three head coaches Adams would play under at Elland Road.

Adams only joined Leeds last summer. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesAdams only joined Leeds last summer. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Injury curtailed his campaign but he still managed 26 outings in all competitions, 24 of which came in the Premier League.

