The USA international has been the subject of intense speculation since Leeds’ relegation to the Championship, with numerous clubs said to be interested. A combative presence in midfield, Adams was a shining light in a dismal 2022/23 campaign at Elland Road.

According to Mail Online, Brighton are weighing up a move for the midfielder but could face competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Everton and Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adams only joined Leeds last summer, reuniting with his former RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch. However, Marsch would go on to be just one of three head coaches Adams would play under at Elland Road.

Adams only joined Leeds last summer. Image: George Wood/Getty Images