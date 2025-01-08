'Brilliant result, not performance': Michael Duff on a keynote win for Huddersfield Town at rivals Wycombe - but more injury disruption

MICHAEL Duff praised his Huddersfield Town side for a brilliant result if not performance at League One promotion rivals Wycombe – and they moved to within four second of second-placed Wanderrs, with a game in hand, following a precious victory.

The only goal of the game arrived in the opening quarter, when Herbie Kane fired home a majestic volley after a corner wasn’t cleared.

Town produced an impressive team performance in the first period, but on the restart, it was almost exclusively a rearguard action with the Chairboys putting the visitors goal under concerted pressure.

The visiting defence, led by Matty Pearson and Tom Pearson were magnificent as Town secured a fourth away success in a row and extended their unbeaten league sequence to an eye-catching 15 games.

Huddersfield Town's manager Michael Duff celebrates at the final whistle after the Sky Bet League One match at Adams Park. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

It was Wycombe’s first defeat in midweek for 13 league matches and hey lost for the first time in Buckinghamshire at league level since August 17.

The triumph for Town arrived despite more disruption. Michal Helik missed the game through injury and Josh Koroma and Brodie Spencer came off with issues in the second half.

Duff, whose fourth-placed side visit Shrewsbury this weekend, said: "Chappy (Jacob Chapman) has made a couple of saves and they have hit the crossbar which has come from nothing really. To be fair, with what we’ve had in the last three or four weeks in terms of luck, I think we have more than earnt or deserved that.

"To come away with everything that has gone on, particularly in the last two or three days and deliver that performance and more importantly get that result is brilliant. It was a brilliant result, but not performance.

"We have had constant change in the backline. We picked a team yesterday (Monday) and Micha was in it. That changed before the game. JK (Josh Koroma) came off with a sore groin so we had to change again. Brodie (Spencer) came off with a knee, so we had to change again..

"That’s the beauty of the training. You don’t work with four or five players, but the whole lot. They all know their roles and responsibilities and they came on and it was pretty seamless.

On the manner of the win, he added: "There’s lots of things we could have done better, but we’ve just come away from the top of the league (and won).

"We had totally dominated the previous two games in my opinion and should have won them. We didn’t dominate here (Wycombe), but found a way and have done that well away from home recently.