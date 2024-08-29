'Bring it on': Bradford City boss on the similarities between Andy Cook and Jamie Vardy
Like with Vardy, Cook's goalscoring penchant has not diminished with age, with the north-easterner enjoying a particularly successful habit of scoring against his former clubs during his time with the Bantams.
He also thrives on stick from opposing fans, as has Vardy throughout his epic playing career, with the Sheffielder enjoying some 'banter' with Tottenham Hotspur supporters after recently netting in their 1-1 Premier League draw.
Cook takes on one of his former sides in Grimsby on Saturday, having netted in the EFL Cup fixture between the pair at Blundell Park earlier this month.
On Cook, who has also struck against old clubs Mansfield, Walsall, Barrow and Tranmere in his time in the claret and amber, Alexander said: "He’s definitely got that mentality. He told me about that (record) when I left him out the Mansfield game last year – then he came on and scored.
"I just asked him to not like anybody rather than just ex-employers!
"Cooky is a lad of habit and runs and ideas. He has this idea that he wants to prove people wrong.
"I don’t know if it’s the criticism but he potentially might feel rejected by former clubs. He wants to prove them wrong.
"That is a strong force to have. There’s a bit of that in all of us.
"When people write you off or disregard you, you want to prove them wrong.
"He loves scoring goals, I’ve seen him celebrate in training.
"Ultimately, supporters have a little respect for that. He stands up and goes, ‘c’mon, bring it on’ and he’ll have a bit of fun and banter.
"He’s similar to Jamie Vardy, who was highlighted last week doing it.
"I think Andy Cook’s of a similar mould. They’ve got that in them to prove people wrong and have a laugh about it as well.
"I love that to be the case on Saturday if possible.”
