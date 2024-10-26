Bristol City survived heavy pressure from high-flying Leeds United to earn a goalless draw at Ashton Gate.

United had 68 per cent of possession and 17 shots at goal but could not find a way to break down their dogged hosts, who had Liam Manning making an emotional return to coaching duties.

Back in charge for the first time since the tragic death of his baby son Theo, the head coach briefly took to the field before kick-off to acknowledge the warm applause in support of him from both sets of fans, which followed a perfectly observed period of silence to mark the annual period of Remembrance.

Manning then supervised operations from the dugout as City denied Leeds in front of a 25,000 crowd, which produced a cracking atmosphere throughout.

City gave a first start to summer signing Marcus McGuane in place of the suspended Joe Williams in midfield, while winger Yu Hirakawa replaced Anis Mehmeti. Leeds boss Daniel Farke made two changes, bringing in Sam Byram and Dan James for Junior Firpo and the injured Largie Ramazani.

Leeds were first to threaten when Joe Rothwell’s right-footed volley following a James cross was hooked wide on 13 minutes. But City responded well and went close twice in quick succession through Liam McNally’s acrobatic overhead and a Hirakawa shot deflected for a corner.

Bristol City and Leeds United shared the spoils. | Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire

Brenden Aaronson shot inches over for Leeds when a 29th-minute corner was headed into his path just outside the box. Then, with City temporarily down to 10 men because of an injury to Ross McCrorie, Jayden Bogle headed into the side-netting.

McCrorie was replaced by Kal Naismith on 34 minutes and moments later City goalkeeper Max O’Leary had to dive full length to keep out Wilfried Gnonto’s powerful drive. O’Leary came to his side’s rescue again on 39 minutes spreading himself at the feet of James, who had burst clear onto a Gnonto pass.

An entertaining first half lacked only goals. That looked set to change seven minutes into the second half when Gnonto appeared unmarked to meet a cross from the right, only to see his low shot cleared off the line by Zak Vyner.

Seconds later the visitors went close again through an Aaronson shot into the side netting. Playing towards their massed ranks of travelling fans, Farke’s men enjoyed a spell of dominance that saw an Ao Tanaka shot blocked and Sam Byram head over.

Substitute Mateo Joseph was just too high with a close-range header as City came under constant pressure. Another Aaronson shot was parried by O’Leary with his side hanging on.

