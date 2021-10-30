Bristol City v Barnsley: Why the next three matches will reveal Barnsley’s true character

Bad starts have been a feature of all three seasons since the striker made his loan permanent in 2019. Two years ago the points tally was also eight from 14 games.

Woodrow, though, is reluctant to talk too much about the past or the problems at a disrupted and disjointed club in case it interferes with a run of matches away to a Bristol City side today who have not won their last 17 Ashton Gate games, then at home to the teams - Derby County and Hull City - sandwiching them.

“These moments are when you find out about the strength of character,” says the scorer of three of Barnsley’s nine goals.

Poor start: Barnsley manager Markus Schopp. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“All the lads speak every single day, in the dressing room, on the phone, before the game, on the pitch - it’s something we do speak about but not something we want to over-speak about because we don’t want it to consume our heads completely.”

Oakwell is a fractious place, with fans calling for coach Markus Schopp to be sacked, Callum Brittain publicly questioning training methods and striker Devante Cole apportioning credit for last week’s fightback against Sheffield United solely to the players.

Despite that, Woodrow insists the squad is behind the Austrian.

“Results haven’t been great but our performances have shown we’re giving everything for the gaffer,” argues Woodrow, whose side came from 3-0 down to lose 3-2 on Sunday.

“When things are going great, nothing’s really said, when they’re going badly there’s a million things to say. I don’t think anything bad was said, they were just getting things off their chest.”

The hope is that first Championship goals for Aaron Leya Iseka and Cole - signed and re-signed last summer - kickstart them.

“It’s a weight off your shoulder and I’m sure D and Aaron are feeling that,” says Woodrow.