Bristol Rovers 1 Rotherham United 2: Sam Nombe's last-gasp heroics earn rare away win for Millers

By YP Sport
Published 1st Mar 2025, 18:16 BST
Sam Nombe scored a dramatic added-time winner to secure Rotherham a 3-2 Sky Bet League One victory over Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

Nombe, who also scored a first-half equaliser, tapped in his 10th goal this season to break Rovers hearts and deepen the West Country side’s relegation fears.

Rovers began brightly and took control on five minutes when Ruel Sotiriou poked the ball in from a tight angle following good work by Chris Martin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Millers responded well and levelled on 36 minutes when Nombe tapped in from close range after initially being denied by Gas goalkeeper Jed Ward.

A relieving win for Rotherham United manager Steve Evans (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)A relieving win for Rotherham United manager Steve Evans (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)
A relieving win for Rotherham United manager Steve Evans (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Steve Evans’ side went on to dominate and defender Zak Jules put the visitors in control after 52 minutes when he headed in Joe Powell’s corner.

Rovers manager Inigo Calderon responded with a triple substitution just after the hour mark to spark the hosts into life.

His ploy paid dividends in the 72nd minute as Aston Villa loanee defender Sil Swinkels headed in substitute Luke Thomas’ cross.

But striker Nombe had the final say in the second minute of added time when he tapped in Powell’s free-kick to ease Rotherham’s relegation worries.

Related topics:Bristol RoversRotherhamJed WardLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice