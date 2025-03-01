Bristol Rovers 1 Rotherham United 2: Sam Nombe's last-gasp heroics earn rare away win for Millers
Nombe, who also scored a first-half equaliser, tapped in his 10th goal this season to break Rovers hearts and deepen the West Country side’s relegation fears.
Rovers began brightly and took control on five minutes when Ruel Sotiriou poked the ball in from a tight angle following good work by Chris Martin.
The Millers responded well and levelled on 36 minutes when Nombe tapped in from close range after initially being denied by Gas goalkeeper Jed Ward.
Steve Evans’ side went on to dominate and defender Zak Jules put the visitors in control after 52 minutes when he headed in Joe Powell’s corner.
Rovers manager Inigo Calderon responded with a triple substitution just after the hour mark to spark the hosts into life.
His ploy paid dividends in the 72nd minute as Aston Villa loanee defender Sil Swinkels headed in substitute Luke Thomas’ cross.
But striker Nombe had the final say in the second minute of added time when he tapped in Powell’s free-kick to ease Rotherham’s relegation worries.
