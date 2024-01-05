All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Bristol Rovers and Charlton Athletic 'interested' in Hull City's ex-Rangers midfielder

Bristol Rovers and Charlton Athletic are reportedly among the clubs interested in Hull City midfielder Greg Docherty.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 5th Jan 2024, 11:57 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 11:57 GMT

The 27-year-old has made 135 appearances for the Tigers since joining from Rangers in 2020 but has slipped down the pecking order this term. He has been limited to just 10 league outings, all of which have been from the bench.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Docherty is the subject of interest from clubs in League One including the Gas and the Addicks. Clubs in Scotland are also said to be expected to join the list of interested clubs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Docherty was a key figure as Hull clinched the League One title back in 2021. He then remained an important cog in the Hull machine during the club’s first two seasons back in the Championship.

Greg Docherty has slipped down the pecking order at Hull City this season. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesGreg Docherty has slipped down the pecking order at Hull City this season. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Greg Docherty has slipped down the pecking order at Hull City this season. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

However, competition has proven stiff this season and Liam Rosenior has shown preference for Jean Michael Seri and Tyler Morton.

Few have been able to argue with Rosenior’s selections, as Hull are well in contention for a return to the Premier League.

The Tigers sit seventh in the Championship table, just a point adrift of the final play-off place.

Related topics:Greg DochertyCharlton AthleticBristol RoversLeague One