Bristol Rovers and Charlton Athletic 'interested' in Hull City's ex-Rangers midfielder
The 27-year-old has made 135 appearances for the Tigers since joining from Rangers in 2020 but has slipped down the pecking order this term. He has been limited to just 10 league outings, all of which have been from the bench.
According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Docherty is the subject of interest from clubs in League One including the Gas and the Addicks. Clubs in Scotland are also said to be expected to join the list of interested clubs.
Docherty was a key figure as Hull clinched the League One title back in 2021. He then remained an important cog in the Hull machine during the club’s first two seasons back in the Championship.
However, competition has proven stiff this season and Liam Rosenior has shown preference for Jean Michael Seri and Tyler Morton.
Few have been able to argue with Rosenior’s selections, as Hull are well in contention for a return to the Premier League.
The Tigers sit seventh in the Championship table, just a point adrift of the final play-off place.