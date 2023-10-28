A man who has led three Yorkshire clubs has emerged as the joint favourite to take charge of Bristol Rovers.

The vacancy remains open following the club’s decision to part ways with Joey Barton.

He had been responsible for the club’s promotion to the third tier, but had overseen a stuttering start to the current campaign.

A statement released by Bristol Rovers read; “Bristol Rovers Football Club can confirm that today the club has relieved first team manager Joey Barton of his duties.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future.

“In the interim, Andy Mangan will lead the team supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola who will remain in post.”

Speculation regarding his successor is already rife, with various names circulating on social media.

Here are the current BetVictor favourites to step in and take the reins at the Memorial Stadium.