All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Bristol Rovers next manager: Ex-Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday boss emerges as favourite

A man who has led three Yorkshire clubs has emerged as the joint favourite to take charge of Bristol Rovers.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Oct 2023, 12:07 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 12:08 BST

The vacancy remains open following the club’s decision to part ways with Joey Barton.

He had been responsible for the club’s promotion to the third tier, but had overseen a stuttering start to the current campaign.

A statement released by Bristol Rovers read; “Bristol Rovers Football Club can confirm that today the club has relieved first team manager Joey Barton of his duties.

“Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future.

“In the interim, Andy Mangan will lead the team supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola who will remain in post.”

Speculation regarding his successor is already rife, with various names circulating on social media.

Here are the current BetVictor favourites to step in and take the reins at the Memorial Stadium.

Here are the favourites to fill the vacancy at Bristol Rovers.

1. Favourites for Bristol Rovers job

Here are the favourites to fill the vacancy at Bristol Rovers. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
25/1

2. 12. Steve Evans

25/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
25/1

3. 11. Mark Cooper

25/1 Photo: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

4. 10. Stephen Clemence

16/1 Photo: STU FORSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Joey BartonBristol RoversMiddlesbroughYorkshireGlenn WhelanSpeculation