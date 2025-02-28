Bristol Rovers v Rotherham United: Millers aim to avoid unwanted League One hat-trick at unmemorable venue
A third defeat in a row in the blue and white half of Bristol has the potential to have more painful ramifications and eclipse what happened on their previous two appointments here, as forgettable as they were.
Back in September 2019, the Millers lost out 1-0 at Rovers, while a pre-Christmas meeting in December 2017 saw the visitors go down 2-1, with then manager Paul Warne keeping the away dressing room door firmly locked for a good while after the final whistle when his players were given a few home truths following a seventh league game without victory.
In the here and now, Rotherham head south in a similarly poor run of form. They are winless in six games in all competitions and have lost five of them.
They remain too close to the drop zone for comfort and should they lose to Rovers, then the West Country outfit, currently 19th and two places above the bottom zone, will draw level on points with them.
Currently, the Millers are six points above the team occupying the final relegation spot in Burton, but Evans insists he is not entertaining thoughts of his side being pitted in a fight for survival in the run-in.
He said: "I've not got those thoughts. I've got thoughts of getting a positive result in Bristol on Saturday and being closer to the top half of the table. We have to remain positive.
"We know it will be tough. We only have to look at them beating Barnsley a few weeks ago and they are good at home and have a passionate support behind them, but we'll travel there hoping and expecting to win."
While Rovers showed spirit and aptitude in that aforesaid win over Barnsley, the Millers showed anything but in last weekend’s loss to the Reds.
It showcased a side who have lost their mojo as it stands, with Evans holding a meeting with his players on Monday in a bid to address matters following a tepid derby display.
Evans, whose side’s last away win was on New Year’s Day, added: "Rotherham United are known for playing with intensity and passion, aggression and being on the front foot and when we’ve displayed that in games, we win those games such as Charlton and Bolton at home.
"They are two top sides in this league who we tore apart basically as we were showing those characteristics. That was lacking last Saturday."