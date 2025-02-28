Bristol Rovers v Rotherham United: Millers aim to avoid unwanted League One hat-trick at unmemorable venue

ROTHERHAM United’s recent visits to the Memorial Stadium have not been particularly memorable if truth be told.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A third defeat in a row in the blue and white half of Bristol has the potential to have more painful ramifications and eclipse what happened on their previous two appointments here, as forgettable as they were.

Back in September 2019, the Millers lost out 1-0 at Rovers, while a pre-Christmas meeting in December 2017 saw the visitors go down 2-1, with then manager Paul Warne keeping the away dressing room door firmly locked for a good while after the final whistle when his players were given a few home truths following a seventh league game without victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the here and now, Rotherham head south in a similarly poor run of form. They are winless in six games in all competitions and have lost five of them.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

They remain too close to the drop zone for comfort and should they lose to Rovers, then the West Country outfit, currently 19th and two places above the bottom zone, will draw level on points with them.

Currently, the Millers are six points above the team occupying the final relegation spot in Burton, but Evans insists he is not entertaining thoughts of his side being pitted in a fight for survival in the run-in.

He said: "I've not got those thoughts. I've got thoughts of getting a positive result in Bristol on Saturday and being closer to the top half of the table. We have to remain positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know it will be tough. We only have to look at them beating Barnsley a few weeks ago and they are good at home and have a passionate support behind them, but we'll travel there hoping and expecting to win."

Bristol Rovers midfielder and former Rotherham United player Jamie Lindsay (left), pictured in FA Cup action at Barnsley in December. He faces former club Millers on Saturday. Picture: Tony Johnson. 30th November 2024

While Rovers showed spirit and aptitude in that aforesaid win over Barnsley, the Millers showed anything but in last weekend’s loss to the Reds.

It showcased a side who have lost their mojo as it stands, with Evans holding a meeting with his players on Monday in a bid to address matters following a tepid derby display.

Evans, whose side’s last away win was on New Year’s Day, added: "Rotherham United are known for playing with intensity and passion, aggression and being on the front foot and when we’ve displayed that in games, we win those games such as Charlton and Bolton at home.