Over two years on from his Rotherham United debut, Jacob Gratton finally feels part of something.

It is hardly uncommon for young players cutting their teeth to be banded around non-league outfits early on in their career.

While it can prove invaluable for development, feeling like a journeyman when barely out of your teenage years can be frustrating.

At 21, 18 months on from his Millers release, Gratton finally feels part of something.

Whitby Town are set to lock horns with Bristol Rovers. Image: Brian Murfield/Whitby Town

The midfielder has helped seventh-tier Whitby Town surge into the first round of the FA Cup, where a trip to League One outfit Bristol Rovers awaits.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he said: “If you ask any footballer, I'd say the biggest thing is that you want to be a part of something.

"From my perspective, I want to play as high as I can but I'd rather be playing at this level and be a part of something than jump up the leagues and feel like I'm just an outcast.

"I've gone through stages where I've not really enjoyed my football and it sort of makes you realise how emphasis there should be on just enjoying your football.

"Ultimately, if you're enjoying it, you play better football.”

Loan spells with Scarborough Athletic, Guiseley and Farsley Celtic failed to convince Rotherham of Gratton’s potential to establish himself in the first-team.

Another spell with Farsley and a stint at Belper Town followed his Millers exit before he arrived at Whitby.

As a key player for the Blues, he is one of the players manager Nathan Haslam will likely be turning to for attacking inspiration at the Memorial Ground.

However, he has insisted the pressure is off with Whitby heading into the tie as huge underdogs.

He said: “When we're all retired, these are the moments you'll look back on. If you can't enjoy them when they come around, then what's the point?

"We want to go and we want to put on a show and get something out of it but there's zero pressure on us.