Whitby Town’s commercial manager Lee Bullock has described the club’s FA Cup heroics as a “massive shot in the arm”.

A win over Chelmsford City set Whitby on course for a historic cup tie, their first appearance in the first round proper in 20 years.

League One side Bristol Rovers will provide the opposition and former Bradford City midfielder Bullock has explained why the opportunity is huge for the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he said: “It's given everyone a massive shot in the arm if you like, because it's hard work running a non-league club.

Whitby Town are preparing to take on Bristol Rovers. Image: Brian Muirfield/Whitby Town

"A lot of money gets spent, a lot of effort and time goes in from so many people, volunteers.

"The players have done their jobs but it's like a thank you to the supporters as well.”

Whitby compete in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, on the seventh rung of the English football ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squads are that level are made up of players with varying levels of experience.

Whitby boss Nathan Haslam has ex-professionals at his disposal, as well as young prospects cast aside by EFL clubs.

He also has non-league stalwarts who lack professional experience but have carved out impressive semi-professional careers.

For all of them, the trip to Bristol Rovers is the chance to live a dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bullock explained: “We've got a lot of youngsters who've not quite made the grade, they've been released by clubs. Middlesbrough is a prime example for us, we get a lot of lads who haven't quite made it at Middlesbrough.

"We get lads who've been pros at a low level and then they've dropped out. To them, it is massive. It's like they're doing their dreams, living what they wanted to do, they're finally getting the chance to do it. Bristol Rovers, I know myself, it's a big old ground.

"They're well-supported. They won't be able to wait to get there and experience a real professional match if you like.”

Whitby will be hoping to capitalise upon uncertainty against Bristol Rovers, who recently parted ways with their controversial manager Joey Barton.