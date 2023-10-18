However, for non-league clubs like Whitby Town, it is a significant sum capable of seriously boosting the coffers.

It was the prize money Whitby scooped with their FA Cup fourth qualifying round win over Chelmsford City, a victory that booked a first round trip to Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.

The fixture will pit a League One side led by a former England international against an outfit that competes in the seventh tier of English football.

Whitby Town saw off Chelmsford City for the right to face Bristol Rovers. Image: Brian Murfield/Whitby Town

It will also mark Whitby’s first appearance in the first round of the FA Cup for 20 years.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Whitby’s commercial manager Lee Bullock said: “Financially, it's like winning it. They [the board] took a gamble at the start of the season, they put a budget out there that provided us with good players and I think they've got their rewards from that point of view.

"The interest it's bringing the town, the crowd last night, young and old, it was outstanding. We've heard so many stories from 20 years ago - 'we went to Plymouth, we went here, we went there'. This team now will be the one that they talk about as well, which is really good for the young lads out there.”

Bullock is a former Whitby player himself and has also previously held the title of joint-manager. The ex-Bradford City midfielder now oversees Whitby’s commercial affairs and the win over Chelmsford has already changed his working days.

He said: “The prize money is excellent. What we've accumulated so far, it helps to pay wages every week. Decent players at any level now aren't cheap and we find it as much as any. I normally ring round people trying to find sponsors - match sponsors, ball sponsors.

"People are emailing me now asking if they can be a sponsor. The success on the pitch, it brings so much you don't think of behind the scenes.