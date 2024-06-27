Bristol Street Motors Trophy full draw: Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers face Manchester United under-21s
A total of 64 teams will take part in the 2024-25 competition and they have been split into 16 regional groups of four teams, with eight apiece in the northern and southern regions respectively.
Sixteen invited under-21 teams from Premier League clubs with category one academies have been placed into their respective regional groups, with 48 EFL clubs previously placed into pre-determined groups prior to the draw.
In Group H, which contains Bradford City, Rotherham United and Mansfield Town, the top-flight ‘opposition’ will be Newcastle United under-21s.
Harrogate Town, in Group E alongside Blackpool and Crewe Alexandra, will face Liverpool under-21s.
The group matches commence in early September, with all EFL clubs in each group having two out of three games at home, including against the ‘invited’ clubs.
All participants in the competition will bank an initial £20,000.
Clubs will further receive £10,000 for each win in the group stages and £5,000 for every draw.
In the round of 32 stage, the prize money will increase to £20,000 per win and will double to £40,000 for those who are victorious in the round of 16.
Winning quarter-finalists will pocket an additional £50,000.
Runners-up in the final will receive an extra £50,000 while a total of £100,000 is on offer for the competition winners next spring.
