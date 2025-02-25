Bromley 0 Bradford City 1: Bobby Pointon's late goal sends Bantams above Doncaster Rovers into second
Pointon’s low strike seven minutes from time sealed a deserved victory for the Bantams, who moved three points clear of fourth-placed AFC Wimbledon.
A goalless first half saw the visitors dominate possession but only create a series of half chances.
The second 45 saw a similar pattern of play with Bradford making all the running.
A brilliant double save from Bromley goalkeeper Grant Smith denied both Brad Halliday and Michael Mellon.
That moment appeared to galvanise Bromley who fashioned their first real chance of the game, with Ben Thompson’s cross finding Michael Cheek, only for the striker’s effort to be well saved by Sam Walker.
Bradford were not to be denied however and they made their pressure count with Pointon’s goal in the 83rd minute.
Omar Sowunmi’s header at the death nearly salvaged a point for Bromley but Walker was on hand to keep it out.
