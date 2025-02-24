Bromley v Bradford City: Serial promotion-winner Antoni Sarcevic turns sights on away form

FOOTBALLERS can be a greedy lot and having scored the goals which allowed Bradford City to equal the best Valley Parade winning streak in their history, Antoni Sarcevic was immediately demanding an improvement on their travels.

The Bantams are at Bromley on Tuesday and Salford City on Saturday as they look to close in on a promotion that would be the eighth of Sarcevic’s career. Bradford as a club have only won nine.

So the midfielder, who scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Milton Keynes Dons that took his side to nine straight home victories knows what he is talking about, and recognises the need for improvement away.

Only Barrow and Tranmere Rovers have fewer than City’s three away league wins this term.

Yet they are fifth in the table, only a point behind second-placed Doncaster Rovers, on whom this is their game in hand. Three go up automatically from League Two, plus one via the play-offs.

“We’re right in the mix but there are 14 big games to go,” said the experienced midfielder. “I feel like we’ve got more than enough in the group but it’s down to us.

“Our away form needs improving and that needs to start now.

“We’re confident on our own patch but we are when we go away from home as well. I just feel maybe little things don’t go our way like they do at home.

“We couldn’t help Jack (Shepherd) getting sent off at Newport (a 0-0) but I felt we were right in the game and had a few chances.

“Bromley will be a different task and they will be up for it but we know what to expect playing for Bradford. The lads have taken that on this year and we’ll be looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be a long journey but we’ll be going there to get all three points.”