Bromley v Doncaster Rovers: How Luke Molyneux and co are learning from Jarrod Bowen and Ephron Mason-Clark
Right winger Luke Molyneux is outscoring even arch-predator Billy Sharp at Doncaster with 14 in all competitions, to add to 11 working with McCann for the first time last season.
He will look to add to his tally at Bromley on Tuesday, as will Rob Street, who joined him on the scoresheet with two at home to Newport County from centre-forward.
The five players who have outscored Molyneux's 12 in this season's League Two are all centre-forwards and Nathan Lowe has stopped on 15 after returning to Championship Stoke City from his loan at Walsall.
McCann is well used to this.
Right winger Bowen scored 39 goals in his last season-and-a-half at McCann’s Hull City before moving on to West Ham United, then England. Redeployed as a left-back these days, Lewis-Potter joined Brentford on the back of a 13-goal 2021-22 playing mainly on Hull’s left wing.
Ephron Mason-Clark scored 16 in McCann's 10-month second spell as Peterborough United manager.
What McCann learnt then is being passed on to Rovers players now.
"Mols has sat with me loads of times and gone through clips but I sat recently with Jordan Gibson, Ethan Ennis and Rob Street and I showed them Ephron Mason-Clark, who we took from Barnet and Peterborough sold within a year to Coventry for about £6m," said McCann. "I showed them Jarrod Bowen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mallik Wilks, Hakeeb Adelakun – people who we have brought to football clubs and what they've done in that position to get their goals.
"It's just reminding the players the positions they need to pick up. If they do, they start scoring goals regularly, just like Mols is.
"When you do that, good things happen to you and hopefully happen to us because we win more games and you're more in the public eye.
"We just keep reaffirming the messages to the players, and doing it on the training ground.
"There's no point just showing them stuff of Jarrod Bowen and (just) asking Jordan Gibson to play like him, we've got to put Jordan into those positions to score the goals those players did."
Jack Senior completes a three-match suspension, Patrick Kelly’s ends on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.