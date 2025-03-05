GOALSCORING wide players are something of a speciality for Grant McCann, who is leaning on his work with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Keane Lewis-Potter to develop Doncaster Rovers' current generation.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Right winger Luke Molyneux is outscoring even arch-predator Billy Sharp at Doncaster with 14 in all competitions, to add to 11 working with McCann for the first time last season.

He will look to add to his tally at Bromley on Tuesday, as will Rob Street, who joined him on the scoresheet with two at home to Newport County from centre-forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five players who have outscored Molyneux's 12 in this season's League Two are all centre-forwards and Nathan Lowe has stopped on 15 after returning to Championship Stoke City from his loan at Walsall.

McCann is well used to this.

Right winger Bowen scored 39 goals in his last season-and-a-half at McCann’s Hull City before moving on to West Ham United, then England. Redeployed as a left-back these days, Lewis-Potter joined Brentford on the back of a 13-goal 2021-22 playing mainly on Hull’s left wing.

Ephron Mason-Clark scored 16 in McCann's 10-month second spell as Peterborough United manager.

What McCann learnt then is being passed on to Rovers players now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

INTERNATIONAL STAR: Former Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring for England against the Republic of Ireland in November 17 (Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

"Mols has sat with me loads of times and gone through clips but I sat recently with Jordan Gibson, Ethan Ennis and Rob Street and I showed them Ephron Mason-Clark, who we took from Barnet and Peterborough sold within a year to Coventry for about £6m," said McCann. "I showed them Jarrod Bowen, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mallik Wilks, Hakeeb Adelakun – people who we have brought to football clubs and what they've done in that position to get their goals.

"It's just reminding the players the positions they need to pick up. If they do, they start scoring goals regularly, just like Mols is.

"When you do that, good things happen to you and hopefully happen to us because we win more games and you're more in the public eye.

"We just keep reaffirming the messages to the players, and doing it on the training ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOALSCORER Luke Molyneux is Doncaster Rovers' top scorer this season (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

"There's no point just showing them stuff of Jarrod Bowen and (just) asking Jordan Gibson to play like him, we've got to put Jordan into those positions to score the goals those players did."