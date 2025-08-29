HARROGATE TOWN will be aiming to bounce back from their first League Two loss of the season when they visit Bromley today.

Having kicked-off the new campaign with wins over Bristol Rovers and Barrow and draws against Grimsby and Cambridge, the Sulphurites were beaten 2-1 by Chesterfield last weekend after conceding in the 81st minute.

That result saw them drop from just outside the play-off positions to 11th, where they sit just a point worse off than the unbeaten Ravens, who currently occupy sixth spot.

Bromley have won two and drawn three thus far, with four of their nine points earned on home soil, where they have beaten newly-promoted Barnet 2-0 and drawn 2-2 with Fleetwood.

WARNING: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Away from Hayes Lane, Andy Woodman’s men have been equally solid, edging out Cheltenham and taking points at Shrewsbury and Notts County, whom they visited last time out.

That game against the Magpies saw them twice fight back from falling behind, with Idris Odutayo striking late on to earn his side a share of the spoils.

This season is just Bromley’s second as a Football League club following their promotion as National League play-off final winners at the end of 2023-24.

But, they have adjusted extremely well to life in League Two and went on to finish 11th last term, seven places and 13 points better off than Harrogate.

The Ravens also boast a superb Football League record against Town having come out on top in both of their 2024/25 meetings between the teams.

Bromley triumphed 2-0 at Wetherby Road on the opening day of last season, then won by the same score-line down in South-East London in late February.

On what his side needs to do this time around to avoid a repeat of last term’s disappointment at Hayes Lane, Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver said: “We’ve got to turn up, it’s as simple as that.

"Bromley are a forceful unit and it’s going to be a difficult game. They’ve some good 20-22-year-olds in their line-up now, but their core is experienced as well, the likes of Byron Webster and Michael Cheek, who scores lots of goals.

"So, they’ve got a lot of hardened players and a lot of six foot three players, and can load the box, and yet midfielders with energy. So they have got the ingredients of a really good team at this level.