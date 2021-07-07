With Denmark playing the 3-4-3 formation England matched when they beat Germany in the last 16, there had been a school of thought that Gareth Southgate could do it again.
Saka's versatility means he still could, but it seems unlikely at the start.
The 19-year-old Arsenal player missed Saturday's 4-0 win over Ukraine with a knock in training but has returned in place of Jadon Sancho, who played his first significant minutes of the tournament that night.
Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips are all in the XI, as expected.
There was a bow for Sheffield-born Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a substitute in Rome on Saturday but not picked for the bench for the second time in three knockout matches. Former Leeds United loanee Ben White and Ben Chilwell, who had a spell on loan at Huddersfield Town, also miss out.
ENGLAND (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice; Saka, Mount, Sterling; Kane.
Substitutes: Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Trippier, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Foden, Johnstone, James, Bellingham.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click HERE to subscribe.