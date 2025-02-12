Burnley 2 Hull City 0: Tigers have no answer to promotion-chasing Clarets

Bashir Humphreys and Zian Flemming both scored as Burnley kept a record 10th successive clean sheet in a comfortable 2-0 victory against Hull.

The Clarets became the first Championship side to keep their opponents scoreless for 10 straight games as goalkeeper James Trafford continued his remarkable run of not conceding a goal since December 21.

Humphreys opened the scoring within three minutes and Flemming doubled their lead later in the half as Scott Parker’s side kept in touch with Leeds and Sheffield United in the battle for the automatic promotion spots.

Relegation-battling Hull’s positive start was quickly dashed when Chelsea loanee Humphreys floated in from his left-back position to control Lyle Foster’s pass and then arrowed a shot past Ivor Pandur.

Hull City's John Egan (left) tackles Burnley's Zian Flemming (right) during the Sky Bet Championship match at Turf Moor (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

The early concession allowed Burnley to showcase their promotion potential, especially through Jaidon Anthony on the right wing.

On two occasions the 25-year-old positively drove at Hull’s retreating defence and forced Pandur into two saves down to his left within the space of 10 minutes.

But it was as a provider that Anthony would cause his biggest threat as, again, he rounded his opponent before lofting a cross that Fleming bundled in with his head after 21 minutes.

Fleming had plenty more chances to strengthen Burnley’s hold on the game, as they were yet to face a shot on target approaching half-time.

The Dutchman was at the end of a patient Burnley move that finished with Josh Cullen fizzing the ball into him and, on the swivel, the forward dragged his shot wide.

Fleming was again found inside the box this time after Anthony flashed a cross into the six-yard area but Fleming lacked the control to keep his shot under the crossbar.

Hull were looking to become the first Championship side to breach Parker’s resolute defence in 2025 and the closest they got in the first half was a flash header by Kyle Joseph that he could not direct on target.

More attacking impetus was added to Ruben Selles’ side after the break, with Trafford eventually tested 69 minutes in.

Mason Burstow collected the ball with space to turn and drill a shot that skimmed along the turf and into the hands of Burnley’s goalkeeper with ease.

Trafford would be called into action again nine minutes later, with substitute Joao Pedro busy in the box and forcing the 22-year-old to tip the fierce effort over.