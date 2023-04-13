Championship news: Burnley and Stoke City pair wanted, Norwich City man to leave

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as clubs prepare for their upcoming fixtures

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are both eyeing promotion up to the Premier League. Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are looking to stay up.

Hull City will be eager to finish the season as strongly as they can as they keep one eye on the next campaign. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Burnley boss eyed

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has worked wonders since taking over at Turf Moor last summer. The former Manchester City defender has guided the Clarets to an immediate return to the top flight. However, The Sun now claim that he has emerged as Tottenham Hotspur’s number one target as they look to replace Antonio Conte.

Stoke City defender targeted

Stoke City defender Matt Baker is wanted back by League Two club Newport County for the next campaign, as per a report by the South Wales Argus. The 20-year-old, who is a Wales youth international, was given the green light to join the Exiles on loan in January to get some more experience under his belt. He has since been a hit at Rodney Parade and they are keen to lure him back in the next transfer window.

Norwich City man expected to leave