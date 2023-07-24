Owls boss Xisco Munoz has confirmed the Burney goalkeeper is on the club’s radar, although Alan Nixon of The Sun has claimed on his Patreon page that the stopper has been cleared to join Aarhus.

A move to the Danish outfit would reunite Peacock-Farrell with Aarhus boss Uwe Rosler, who worked with the goalkeeper during their time at Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Peacock-Farrell does indeed seal a move overseas, Wednesday may be forced to look elsewhere with Cameron Dawson still the only senior goalkeeper in their ranks.

He impressed as a loanee in S6. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Hillsborough faithful are already familiar with Peacock-Farrell following his season-long loan spell at the club during the 2021/22 campaign. He returned to Burnley following the conclusion of his loan deal but has failed to establish himself as number one at Turf Moor.