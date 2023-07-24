All Sections
Burnley goalkeeper and Sheffield Wednesday target Bailey Peacock-Farrell reportedly set for reunion with ex-Leeds United boss

Sheffield Wednesday target Bailey Peacock-Farrell is reportedly set to join Danish outfit Aarhus.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:25 BST

Owls boss Xisco Munoz has confirmed the Burney goalkeeper is on the club’s radar, although Alan Nixon of The Sun has claimed on his Patreon page that the stopper has been cleared to join Aarhus.

A move to the Danish outfit would reunite Peacock-Farrell with Aarhus boss Uwe Rosler, who worked with the goalkeeper during their time at Leeds United.

If Peacock-Farrell does indeed seal a move overseas, Wednesday may be forced to look elsewhere with Cameron Dawson still the only senior goalkeeper in their ranks.

He impressed as a loanee in S6. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
He impressed as a loanee in S6. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Hillsborough faithful are already familiar with Peacock-Farrell following his season-long loan spell at the club during the 2021/22 campaign. He returned to Burnley following the conclusion of his loan deal but has failed to establish himself as number one at Turf Moor.

He now appears even more unlikely to become the first choice between the sticks for the Clarets, following their high-profile capture of James Trafford from Manchester City.

