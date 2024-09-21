Burton Albion v Barnsley FC: Darrell Clarke issues player warning as he aims to find out what is 'under the bonnet'

AS he spoke to the assembled press in front of the Stretford End late on Tuesday night, Darrell Clarke’s anger and hurt was plain to see.

It was not necessarily the fact that his Barnsley side had shipped seven unanswered goals in the 7-0 Carabao Cup drubbing at Manchester United, more the matter of the concessions.

Damning words he used to describe his team’s performance included soft and flaky. It was compounded by the fact that it followed a painful - and arguably more worrying - 3-0 league reverse at Stevenage last Saturday.

Clarke is relatively early into his Reds tenure and still learning things about some players. But he has warned them in no certain terms that he will not tolerate repetitions of what has happened in the last seven days.

He will be offered a glimpse into the character of his players today following their midweek dressing-down. He will find out what is ‘under the bonnet’ as he puts it and the Reds chief will be watching intently.

He said: "When you go into a football club, you are always trying to get what you want and you change things.

"You are pushing for that, but there are non-negotiables that I have for the players.

"It’s about the quicker they pick that up…Some won’t though and will fall by the wayside and that’s the nature of the beast and I get that.

"You also want to give them the chance to be able to and the penny to drop. The players’ reaction on Saturday is important."

Barnsley’s history at the Pirelli Stadium is certainly of the chequered variety.

After trailing 1-0 at the break in the game there in April - and receiving a fair bit of stick from travelling fans in the process - the Reds turned things around by the end to triumph 3-1.

The two previous spring visits to the Staffordshire venue were rather more galling as the Reds twice lost out late on during the run-ins in 2018-19 and 2022-23. Now, they are seeking to salvage something there following a tough week.

Clarke added: "Its been a disappointing two games for us. Last Saturday was on me and the changes just didn’t work in the second half and we didn’t defend balls in the box.

"Man United, come on it’s Man United... But the manner and goals we conceded was disappointing.