Burton Albion v Doncaster Rovers: Why manager Wellens wants team-mates to share Tommy Rowe’s and Tom Anderson’s workload

Rowe started Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Bolton Wanderers playing in the hole behind Joe Dodoo but, as soon as Joseph Olowu was sent off late in the first half, he had to move alongside centre-back Anderson.

With Wellens wary of the aerial threat posed by Burton Albion, there seems little chance of the partnership being broken up today.

“Playing Burton away there’s a lot of long balls and throw-ins so we need experience,” he stressed.

Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens wants other to step up and share the workload of experienced duo Tom Anderson and Tommy Rowe. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images.

“Tom Anderson is used to putting his head on the line and defending his box really well and we’re going to need that.

“I can’t speak highly enough of Tom Anderson and Tommy Rowe because they’re the experienced lads that the majority of the players are leaning to.

“We’re probably asking a bit too much of them because it probably needs to be spread amongst five or six players.

“Tom and Tommy are great lads, great influences around the club, but we want to spread it around so they can concentrate on their own performances.”

Doncaster Rovers' Tommy Rowe is expected to start at Burton Albion in defence alongside Tom Anderson. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images.

The January transfer window offers the prospect of more leadership but is still a long way off. The expected returns from injury of Jordy Hiwula and Ben Close will help, as will the injection in Jon Taylor’s ankle that allowed him to train after the Bolton game, but Wellens sees others progressing too.

“We’re not a bad team but we do lack in certain areas,” he said.

“But I am seeing development in Ethan Galbraith from when he first came and just wanted to play, we’re now seeing him winning headers and one-v-one duels, tracking runners. The development from him and Matt Smith has been a lot.

“Joe Olowu is progressing really well. He made a mistake on Tuesday making a rash decision but his development is coming on really well as well.

Doncaster Rovers' Tom Anderson. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.