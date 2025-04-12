Burton Albion v Huddersfield Town: Jon Worthington on players' futures and why Terriers are 'fighting for their lives' and not just Brewers

LISTEN to Huddersfield Town interim head coach Jon Worthington and it is definitely not just Burton Albion’s players who are ‘fighting for their lives’ this afternoon.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His own side fall into that category, albeit for different reasons in the League One table.

Town are four points behind the side who currently occupy the final play-off spot in Reading with just five games left – with time running out for the Terriers to break into the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Burton, a club who have shown successful ‘previous’ in relegation scraps at this time of season over many years - and claimed several feted wins over White Rose opposition in April before - it’s all about third-tier survival. It’s about who shows the best survival instinct today.

Huddersfield's interim manager Jon Worthington. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Worthington, whose side have lost three of his five fixtures at the helm after he replaced Michael Duff, said: "There is no underestimating them. They are fighting for their lives, but it is no different to us.

"We are fighting for our lives as well. So it’s a level playing field there.

"It is definitely not over from our perspective, I can assure you of that. We will be giving everything we can, going into the game to win it. Burton are fighting and have had an upturn, but we are fully focused on ourselves and know what we need to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have been fortunate to be in play-off teams with success and failure and that’s all part of the experience. What I would say is that when it gets to these latter stages of seasons, it’s about teams who hold their nerve and step up. I still believe there’s all to play for.”

Brodie Spencer (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

While Town are still striving to keep their play-off hopes intact, a number of players will also be conscious of their contractual status, with the number of those whose deals expire in June stretching well into double figures, incorporating loanees.

Worthington, whose side face Cambridge United and Stockport County over the Easter period, added: "I think that is the same at every single club across the country where there are players in that kind of situation.

"I have been in that situation myself. Is it an easy situation to be in? Absolutely not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But you have to be professional enough to give the best account of yourself as ultimately, that is the most important thing for them as players."