Burton Albion v Rotherham United: Millers set for ‘life-changing’ game

The Millers beat Ipswich Town 1-0 to move up to second on Saturday then watched leaders Wigan Athletic and Milton Keynes Dons lose at home.

Rotherham are only in the automatic spots on goal difference but have a game in hand on MK. More importantly, it calmed the nerves after three consecutive league defeats.

“I think we’ve put a lot of doubters’ comments to rest,” said goalscorer Smith. “But it means nothing if we go into these next four games and don’t carry it on.

SILENCING THE DOUBTERS: Michael Smith is congratulated after scoring the winning goal against Ipswich Town on Saturday. Picture: Simon Hulme.

“I feel confident. We can’t feel anything but. Hopefully Saturday is a springboard.”

“We spoke about it the day before the Ipswich game,” he added. “It was now or never. We have two weeks left to change our season, change our lives.”

Mikel Miller will be missing after injuring his hamstring on Saturday. Captain Richard Wood is likely to return after only playing stoppage time at the weekend.

Last six games: Burton Albion DDDLLW; Rotherham United WLLWLD

Referee: T Reeves (Warwickshire)