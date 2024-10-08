Bury FC withdraw from Fenix Trophy
Officials at Bury FC announced on Saturday that the club have withdrawn from the Fenix Trophy.
The Milan-based football club Brera FC organises the competition - which first started being played in the 2021/2022 season.
Each club is chosen for its exceptional social, historical and cultural distinctiveness.
The competition has received UEFA’s approval.
The Shakers were due to travel to play Finnish side Gilla but have now changed their mind.
A spokesman from Bury FC said: “Following discussions amongst the board and management team, it was felt that our recent cup successes coupled with the Finnish weather would make it difficult to arrange a date before the first round concludes in December.
“We understand that this might come as a disappointment to supporters, but we have taken this decision in the best interest of the football club.”
Officials from the Fenix Trophy replied as a spokesman said: “We are disappointed that Bury FC have withdrawn at such a late stage having provided all the necessary reassurances throughout this process up until now.
“We will communicate further with information about what that means for Gilla’s 1st round tie in due course.”
