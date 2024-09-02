Call ups: Barnsley FC's next League One opponents handed international call-ups, but is the fixture in jeopardy?
Rovers duo Kamil Conteh and Michael Forbes have both received international call-ups to Sierra Leone and Northern Ireland under-21s respectively ahead of the first international break of the new season.
Key midfielder Conteh - whose former clubs include Middlesbrough - will be involved in his country's Africa Cup of National qualifying programme, which starts with a Group G home game with Chad on Friday, with Sierra Leone then visiting Zambia on Tuesday, September 10.
The tournament itself is set to be played between December 2025 and January 2026 in Morocco. Sierra Leone haven't qualified for AFCON since the 1996 tournament.
Huddersfield Town striker Josh Koroma is among other League One players called up by Sierra Leone.
Forbes' Northern Ireland under-21s face England and Ukraine at Ballymena Showgrounds in Euro 2025 qualifying. Centre-back Forbes is on loan at the club from West Ham, but has not been involved in the club's past three league fixtures.
The threshold that enables a club to postpone a league fixture due to international call-ups, should they wish, is three players.
