Callum Brittain boost for Barnsley FC plus Asbaghi on Liam Kitching, Callum Styles and Aaron Leya Iseka

Brittain has been sidelined since the FA Cup victory over Barrow in early January, while Kitching missed last weekend's Championship win against QPR.

Head coach Ashaghi said: "Kitch will be out of the game, but let's see - he is not ruled out of the Hull game. With Britts, we are a little bit more optimistic he can make it to the squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Of course, we have picked up some new injuries, but hopefully they will not affect the players too long.

Callum Brittain. Picture: Getty

"I am hoping that if we don't pick up major injuries in the next couple of weeks that we can have good competition in almost all positions which we have not had since I arrived."

Callum Styles and Amine Bassi are doubts for Saturday's trip to the Midlands with the former having the biggest question mark against his name, according to Asbaghi. Aapo Halme is in the mix.

He commented: "They have both had a reaction from the last game and it is still unclear and it will be difficult for the game tomorrow. Styles has a big question mark. But they are short-term (injuries).

"Aapo already had 45 minutes in the cup against Huddersfield. Of course, he was absent for a really long time (before), so to get into the shape he wants to be in, he needs proper training.

But physically, he is available for the squad.

"We need all the players we have, with the schedule we have as well. We need cover in different positions.