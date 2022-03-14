Callum Styles a Barnsley doubt for Bristol City but midfielder will be back in good time for potential Hungary debut

The Bury-born midfielder was surprisingly named in the Magyar's squad for their March friendlies against Serbia and Northern Ireland, courtesy of a Hungarian grandparent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And even if he does not get to play against the Robins this evening, coach Poya Asbaghi is confident he will be fit enough to face Sheffield United at the weekend.

As for his mental state, Asbaghi says he has seen no change in the 21-year-old since his elevation.

"We're still assessing and if he's not back tomorrow he will for sure be fit enough to play against Sheffield," he said.

"I've not seen so much difference. I believe he's really proud but outside the football pitch he's a really laid-back person and he's been the same on the pitch so I've not seen any different."

Asbaghi knows full well the value of international football having joined Barnsley from his job as Sweden Under-21 coach. Asbaghi was born in Iran but moved to Sweden as a child refugee and was extremely proud to represent them from the dugout.

INJURY DOUBT: Barnsley and potentially soon Hungary midfielder Callum Styles

Although the man known as "the Bury Baggio", who might now have to be rebranded "the Budapest Baggio", has come to international football in very different circumstances, Asbaghi thinks the emotions will be similar and the benefits to the Reds huge.

"Of course we're proud of him," he said. "International experience means a lot to a player, it's a really good compliment for the club.

"I've been involved in international football myself as a coach and I know when players are good at being able to handle both (club and international football), the level of education gets much greater.

"With the education of playing at international level, the experience of playing against opponents like Portugal and France, it develops you a lot as a young player. Styles is a young player we believe a lot in so we're really happy with this, as Styles is.

"It's a really big honour when you represent a country no matter who you are.

"For me when I was with the national team I had the same question and when you have games with the national team you're representing a lot of peope you know - for me it was everybody, my teacher, my dentist, you played for them.

"For me, that's the biggest honour you can achieve."

Victor Adeboyejo misses out through injury again but, like Styles, Aaron leya Iseka's involvement on Tuesday will be decided late.

"Iseka we're assessing still, it's difficult," said Asbaghi. "Maybe for tomorrow or Saturday."

Barnsley have no fresh injuries following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Fulham which was both hugely encouraging because of the calibre of the opposition, and also demoralising because the Cottagers trailed for almost all the second half before Harry Wilson's equaliser.