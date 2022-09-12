Callum Styles reveals a 'panicking' time before completing his move from Barnsley FC to Millwall

The Lions faced a nervous wait before the English Football League confirmed his move on Friday, September 2 after the necessary paperwork was submitted by the deadline on the previous night.Earlier, Styles had dashed to the capital by train, arriving at Euston at 8pm before being whisked off to South London.Speaking to the South London Press, Styles said: “There were a lot of problems on the Barnsley side which made it take so long.

“There was a lot of panicking in the Millwall offices, thinking it wouldn’t get done.

"I got to the point where everything was out of my hands. I was down there and I was calm.

“My mentality was that if it happens it happens, and if not I can’t control that.

“There was no point me getting irate about it.

“But with 15 minutes to go, and the Millwall colleagues were starting to get mad stressed, it started to hit me ‘this might not get done’.

“There was disruption, but they had all the proof to show the FA that they sent it on time. Thankfully it got over the line.”

Styles was the subject of considerable interest throughout the window and particularly on deadline day with circumstances dictating that his future would be resolved right at the end of the summer.

A number of sides were linked including Stoke City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United before Millwall finally struck a deal with Barnsley to enable the Hungary international to leave.

He moved to Millwall only after penning a new deal at Barnsley until 2025.