GRANT MCCANN was delighted with the way his Doncaster Rovers side reacted to their midweek loss to Bromley with a superb 2-1 League Two derby success at Bradford City – after giving them a rocket after their shock home reverse.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers, who made four changes, produced a tactical masterclass going forward, with Kyle Hurst excelling in a number ten role in a 3-4-1-2 formation, which caused City a lot of problems on the day.

Despite failing to make the most of a number of first-half chances, Doncaster stayed on message, with McCann also keeping his calm at half-time with his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Molyneux fired Rovers in front with an excellent goal on the counter on 57 minutes and Billy Sharp added a second nine minutes later with his 50th goal for the club in his fourth spell.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

City provided themselves a lifeline late on with a late goal from Andy Cook, his tenth goal of the campaign, but Rovers held out and became the first side to win at Valley Parade since March.

McCann said: "We stayed calm with the boys at half-time, because I was quite direct with them in the game against Bromley and in Thursday in training, I was direct with them about being a better team mate and making sacrificial runs.

"It was pleasing to see that in the way we moved the ball, created chances and openings and breaking up in transitions. It was really good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had two moments of quality. Hursty to find Mols and it was a great finish and the second goal was something we have worked on constantly.

“We knew if we continued to play the way we had been, we’d create more chances (in the second half).

"They got a bit of vigour towards the end and I take a bit of responsibility for their goal as I moved Jay McGrath and it would never have been a goal; I shouldn’t have done that. It’s not a sleight on Owen Bailey at all. Jay was dominating in that position.

"I was pleased with the all-around effort from the group and subs who came on.