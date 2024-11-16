PLAYING in their dashing all-pink third kit for a third time in the league this season, Barnsley are yet to win while striding out in it.

They really should have at a venue which has been benevolent in recent seasons.

The Reds have won their last three matches in this part of Cambridgeshire, wracking up the goals along the way.

Level at 1-1 at the break after Stephen Humphreys went solo to cancel out Dan Nlundulu’s early opener, Darrell Clarke’s side dominated on the resumption, but lacked that killer touch in front of goal.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

A point it was, with the relieved reaction of the home supporters at the final whistle, suggesting that were more happy with developments than those from Yorkshire.

Still, Barnsley extended their unbeaten sequence to six league matches, although It remains to be seen how significant this result will be at the end of the season, with it a case of two points lost, for sure.

In the first half, it was much more of a contest.

From the off, Cambridge’s intent and game plan was clear. Mix it up physically and hassle and harry Barnsley and not let them settle into a passing rhythm and play the game on their terms and their big centre forward in Nlundulu certainly led the way in that regard.

He was soon celebrating an opener.

Barnsley failed to clear their lines, with Mael de Gevigney being culpable.

Nlundulu got busy and sensed indecision, outmuscling the defender before finishing from a tight angle at the near post to provide the perfect start for the U’s.

Ex-Doncaster Rovers defender Danny Andrew then beat Adam Phillips down the right before seeing his cross headed wide by Nlundulu, in a half which saw Cambridge get plenty of joy in the air.

Thankfully, the visitors - who made an early substitution with Max Watters making way with Kelechi Nwakali coming on for just his second league appearance since joining the club - managed to exert their own influence towards the home goal and give them something to think about.

The substitution saw them switch from a 3-4-3 to a 3-5-2.

Jon Russell tested U’s keeper Jack Stevens - making his first league appearance since mid-March - from long range before play switched to the other end with Nlundulu again showing his strength in the air, heading over following a cross on the right from Liam Bennett. Referee Seb Stockbridge had played a good advantage before coming back to book Georgie Gent for a foul.

Moments earlier, another Reds player had received a caution in Humphrys, for a soft tug on Elias Kachunga.

Minutes later, the Barnsley player was feeling a bit better about himself.

The U’s were caught with their pants down from a corner. Barnsley broke with ferocity, none moreso than Humphrys, who gained possession on the halfway line and powered towards goal before applying the coup de grace with a clinical drive and finish, with his burst of speed also being eye-catching.

It was relieving for Barnsley after a testing start, but Cambridge maintained their own threats in an absorbing half with Michael Morrison going close to putting the U’s back in front when his downward header clipped the post following Bennett’s centre.

It was level at the break following an enjoyable half, with Barnsley tasked with producing a moment of quality when it mattered on the resumption - Nwakali was one figure who hinted at providing that - but also sharpening up at the back.

Nwakali fired an early curler wide, while set-plays appeared to be Camrbidge’s best avenue towards the other goal.

A searching long pass from Nwakali also set Humphrys away on goal, but Morrison made an excellent last-ditch challenge.

Nwakali soon forced Stevens into meaningful work, tipping over his goalbound curler before a linesman’s flag spoiled the visitors’ fun after Russell netted a rebound after Humphrys’ initial low shot was parried out.

Barnsley were looking the more likely, for sure with Phillips inches away with a screaming low drive, which flashed wide after being played in intelligently by Humphrys, who then went mighty close with his low shot taking a wicked deflection with Stevens managing to readjust and touch the effort onto the woodwork.

Phillips then headed a golden opportunity wide as did Davis Keillor-Dunn as the chances started to stack up for the Reds.

Cambridge United: Stevens; Okedina, Morrison, Andrew; Bennett, Cousins, K Smith, Brophy; Kachunga, Nlundulu (Lavery 78), Njoku (Loft 66). Substitutes unused: Chadwick, Watts, Rossi, O’Riordan, Kaunda.

Barnsley: Killip; De Gevigney, Roberts, Earl; O’Keeffe, Russell, Phillips, Gent; Humphrys, Keillor-Dunn, Watters (Nwakali 8). Substitutes unused: J Smith, Cotter, Pines, Jalo, Lofthouse, Craig.

Referee: S Stockbridge (Tyne and Wear)