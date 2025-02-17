The U’s sit rock-bottom of the League One table and have taken action in an effort to arrest their troubles. Former Leeds United, Wednesday and Middlesbrough boss Garry Monk has been dismissed from his role as head coach, ending his tenure less than a year after he took the reins.

Paul Barry, the club’s majority owner, said: “We would like to thank Garry for his hard work and commitment to Cambridge United over the last 12 months.

"He really bought into the club during his time with us and we are all very disappointed that it has not worked out in the way we would all have hoped. In the end, the table does not lie and it is the right moment to make a change as we conclude the first part of our football review.

"There are 15 games of this season remaining, and we must continue to fight together to preserve our League One status over the coming weeks. At the same time, we will use this period to plan strategically for the next chapter of the football club. We will say more about this in the week."

Here are the early BetVictor frontrunners to fill the Cambridge vacancy.