The reign of Neil Harris proved to be short-lived, as he was tempted by the offer of a return to his former club Millwall. His sudden departure has left the U’s in need of a new boss, with Barry Corr currently overseeing first-team affairs on a temporary basis.

Cambridge’s chair of the board Shaun Grady has confirmed Corr will remain at the helm for the club’s next two games as they mull potential appointments.

In a statement, he said: "Since the unexpected departure of Neil Harris last week there have been a number of conversations between owners, board and the senior leadership of the club.

"Everyone is committed to making the right appointment and we are balancing working at pace with a thorough consideration of the different options at this stage of the season.

"Ben Strang has already had some preliminary conversations with potential candidates and we will keep fans fully updated as and when a decision is made.

"In the meantime, Barry Corr will lead the team for the next two games and we are all very grateful for the positive and professional way that Barry, Kevin [Betsy, assistant head coach], all the coaching staff and players have responded over recent days.”

Here are the BetVictor favourites to fill the Cambridge vacancy - with some familiar faces featured.

