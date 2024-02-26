Ex-Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday boss emerges among favourites for Cambridge United job
The U’s are being led on an interim basis by Barry Corr following Neil Harris’ decision to leave the club and return to Millwall. Corr has been priced at 6/1 to take the reins permanently by BetVictor, as have Monk and former Barnsley head coach Michael Duff.
All three sit closely behind current favourite Gary Rowett, priced at 5/1.
Monk has been away from management since November 2020, when he was relieved of his duties as manager of Wednesday. He was dismissed with the Owls embroiled in a battle for Championship survival, one they would eventually lose.
Although his spell in charge of Middlesbrough was largely forgettable, Monk won plaudits during his tenures at Swansea City, Leeds and Birmingham City. He steered Leeds to the verge of the Championship play-offs following years of underwhelming bottom-half finishes.
In his time away from the dugout, Monk has been linked with a number of jobs. He was said to be on the radar of Italian outfit Sampdoria earlier on in the campaign but a move did not materialise.