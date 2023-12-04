Former Barnsley boss axed by Leeds United and Hull City's Championship rivals after Huddersfield Town draw
The 45-year-old was plucked from Barnsley in the summer having led the Reds to the League One play-off final. However, he has been dismissed after just 19 league games in charge of the Swans. His final game in charge was against Huddersfield Town and ended in a 1-1 draw.
Assistant head coach Martin Paterson, who worked with Duff at Oakwell, has also left the club. Former Leeds United defender Alan Sheehan has been handed the role of caretaker head coach.
In a statement, Swansea City’s chairman Andy Coleman said: “This was a very difficult decision and one that was given considerable thought and attention. I acknowledge that there has been a significant amount of change at the club, both on and off the pitch, during Michael’s tenure. I consistently asked for patience as we gave him time to implement his plans and bring the squad together.
“Unfortunately, we have seen neither the results that we expect nor the progress from the squad that we need. I believe it is now in the best interests of Swansea City to make a change of head coach.
“I have the greatest respect for Michael as a person and as a leader. I know how hard he and his staff have worked throughout this season for Swansea City. I want to personally thank Michael, Martin, and their families for the sacrifices they have made on behalf of this club and this city.
“I know that Michael will be successful in his next opportunity and on behalf of the Board and the entire club, I wish him and Martin only the best in their future endeavours.
“I understand how important it is to reconnect the leadership of Swansea City Football Club with its supporters. That is one of the primary reasons why I moved here with my family this summer.
“Being present in Swansea matters, but so does taking responsibility. I will learn from the experience of these last several months. My appreciation for how critical the Swansea identity is to this club has grown since the summer and it will be high in my mind as I make the decision on our new head coach."
Duff departs with Swansea sat 18th in the Championship table.